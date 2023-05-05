The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the insanity verdict reached by jurors in the trial of Kevin Micallef, who killed his mother and aunt five years ago.

In another story, it says that four embryos that have been frozen since 2019 have to be left in cold storage despite being put up for adoption because Malta’s adoption agencies lack the licences to process them.

The Malta Independent says that the court has thrown appeals on three libel cases filed against Matthew Caruana Galizia.

L-Orizzont says social benefits are expected to increase by €100 million this year.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party is insisting that the most vulnerable people should be assisted enough to lead a dignified life.