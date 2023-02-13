The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that parking permits issued by local councils are now legally enforceable, a legal notice having removed a legal loophole which had limited the issue of parking/no parking notices to Transport Malta.

The newspaper also reports that there are no plans to change the domestic violence risk tool which had classified murder victim Bernice Cassar as facing a 'medium risk'.

The Malta Independent quotes Ian Vassallo, the PN spokesman on primary healthcare, as saying that a mental health hospital near Mater Dei Hospital would send the signal that mental health was treated like any other illness. It also reports that the medico-legal coverage for the Faculty of Dental Surgery has not been renewed.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Barnard Grech that the members of the PN have a duty to work together and give hope to the people. It also reports how a man was hit by a car on the Rabat road early on Sunday.

L-orizzont quotes Robert Abela saying Malta will continue to insist on peace in Ukraine. It also reports that Carnival celebrations kicked off on Sunday in Nadur and Hamrun. In a third story it reports how the EU process for cleaner energy will be costly,