The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how former energy minister Konrad Mizzi knew Electrogas would be the chosen bidder for the power station contract before Enemalta’s board even approved the decision.

Separately, the newspaper reports that properties in Gozo showed the largest increase in asking price across the entire country in the last quarter of 2022 while the stock of properties on that island also rose.

The Malta Independent reports on an FIAU fine handed to a casino for breaching anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

It also reports that the car used by Michelle Muscat is paid for under the terms of the termination package that Muscat received when he resigned from the post of prime minister.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Thursday said Labour was ashamed of celebrating the 10th anniversary of its election to government.

It separately reports that the PN has filed a Private Members’ Bill in parliament to make it obligatory for companies to have an anti-sexual harassment policy in the workplace.

L-orizzont marks PL's 10 years in government with a front page photo of party supporters.

In its main front-page article, the newspaper meanwhile refers to data showing that Malta has registered the highest increase of people in employment across the EU.