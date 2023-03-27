The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday,

Times of Malta reports that according to its survey, fewer than one in five people in Malta have confidence in the police investigation into the fraudulent hospitals deal.

The newspaper also reports that the parents of Johanna Boni, the motorcyclist killed by a cement truck in Naxxar seven years ago and then buried in a plastic bag, are “perplexed” by the court ruling that completely exonerated the truck driver of all criminal responsibility.

The Malta Independent leads with the speeches by the political leaders. It says Robert Abela targeted the PN's 'arrogance' while Bernard Grech said Abela is not a true Labourite.

L-Orizzont leads with remarks on Sunday by Prime Minister Robart Abela, who said that humility disarms the arrogance shown by others.

In-Nazzjon leads with a claim by Opposition leader Bernard Grech that the government has forgotten the small income people. It also reports that two surveys have shown a narrowing of the gap between Labour and the Nationalist Party. In a third story it reports how a Frenchman died when he fell off a jetski in Gozo on Sunday.