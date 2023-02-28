A man and a woman were runover in separate accidents within an hour of each other on Tuesday.

In the first accident, an 89-year-old woman was hit by a Toyota Cami while crossing Triq Mons De Piro in Sta Venera.

In the second, a Turkish man was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road at The Strand in Gzira.

The accident in Gzira.

The second accident, at about 11.10am, blocked the road leading to Sliema, causing huge traffic congestion. Traffic out of Sliema was also affected because of traffic diverted to one of the lanes.

Both victims were hospitalised but their condition was not immediately known.

Third pedestrian injured in Tarxien An ambulance takes the injured woman to hospital after the Hamrun accident. [/attach Earlier on Tuesday, an 81-year-old Tarxien woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a Suzuki Swift car. The accident happened at 7.30am in Triq Santu Wistin, Tarxien. The car was being driven by a 25-year-old woman, also from Tarxien. The police are investigating all the accidents.