A number of University students were recently awarded funds from the Catenian Association’s Bursary Fund after doing voluntary work in Malta and abroad last summer.

The cheques, amounting to €7,800, were presented to the students at a special event held at the chapel of the University of Malta, which was also attended by the students’ parents and University lecturers.

The evening started with a mass celebrated by the University chaplain, Fr Patrick Magro, SJ, who concelebrated with two fellow Jesuits, Fr Oliver Borg Olivier and Fr Chris Vella.

After the Gospel reading, Fr Magro asked some of the volunteers to briefly describe their experiences in Malta and other countries, including Italy, Ethiopia, Greece, Albania and Lebanon.

After mass, Provincial membership officer George Portelli spoke briefly about the Catenian Association’s history and its presence in Malta. He said that in the past year, donations were made by the Bursary Fund to local charities and to a group of Gozitan youths who carried out missionary work in Guatemala.

Bro. George stressed the need for the association to attract younger members.

Provincial director Steve Fenech explained how the Bursary Fund, to which Catenians contributed, helped to fund young people’s voluntary work.

Cheques were then presented to the students by Laurence Grech, vice-president of Mensija Circle, Mario Attard, president of Valletta Circle, George Portelli, president of St Julian’s Circle, Graham Allman, president of San Luċjan Circle, Joe Caruana, president of San Pawl Circle, and Joe Delia, president of the association’s International Regional Council.