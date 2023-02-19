VALLETTA 0

MOSTA 0

VALLETTA

C. Formosa-6, E. Ruiz-6, S. Dimech-6 (76 W. Jebor), Niltinho, F. Falcone-6.5, S. Kamdem-5.5, B. Paiber-6 (67 T. Caruana), R. Muscat-7 (86 C. Gauci), J. Ngong-5 (46 E. Beltre), E. Sala-6, K. Bevis-5 (46 A. Zammit-6.5)

MOSTA

I. Akpan-7, R. Briffa-6.5 (82 N. Agius), C. Ememe-6 (82 F. Dore) L. Tenebe-6 (82 G. Eziefula), D. Bonnici-5.5 (60 M. Okoh), C. Failla-6, B. Diarra-6, M. Akrong, J. Vassallo-7, Z. Brincat-5 (71 T. Farrugia), R. Ekani-6.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Sala, Bevis, Niltonho, Farrugia, Eziefula,

Red cards: Akrong (M) 65; Niltonho (V) 68.

BOV player of the match: Shaun Dimech (Valletta).

Valletta and Mosta grinded out a goalless draw as both sides were denied by the woodwork in a match overshadowed by a goal-line controversy.

The biggest talking point was the officials’ failure to award Valletta’s Federico Falcone a goal on 52 minutes when his goal-bound header looked to have crossed the line but was not awarded.

Brandon Paiber looked particularly lively in midfield, as he shifted quickly from his defensive duties to support Rowen Muscat in a fluid Valletta formation that switched from 4-1-3-2 to 4-4-2.

