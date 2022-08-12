Giacomo Debrincat of Victoria has just returned from a fortnight as an altar server at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Debrincat was with a group of 15 altar boys, mostly hailing from Gozo, together with their families. On Sunday, July 31, he was fortunate enough to meet and shake hands with Pope Francis, who had just returned from his trip in Canada.

Back at the Gozo Cathedral, his parish church, Debrincat did not pull back from offering his help in preparation for the feast of the Assumption being celebrated on Monday, August 15.

Debrincat is seen here polishing the silver candlesticks to be used during the Pontifical Mass next Monday.