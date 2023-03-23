Times of Malta journalist Michael Testa, who reported some of the most important events in Malta in the 20th century has died. He was 75.

"It-Testa", as he was affectionately known among colleagues, died at Mater Dei Hospital early on Thursday after a short illness.

Testa reported the biggest stories in Malta of the late 20th century, including the Egyptair hijack, the political unrest of the 1980s and the Nardu Debono murder.

Popular among friends and foes, Testa had infamously been told by a source not to return to the Times of Malta building on October 15, 1979, because "something was brewing". Shortly afterward, the building was torched to the ground in the day which became known as Black Monday.

Father-journalist Michael Testa, with Jamie on his shoulders, reports the first anniversary of Freedom Day on March 31, 1980. Above: Michael and Hector Bruno interview a survivor of the hijack disaster.

Testa joined the newspaper as part of il-Berqa team before moving on to The Times after spending some years in the UK. He retired in 2008 after working for more than 40 years at the Times of Malta offices in Valletta. He served as a journalist and a deputy news editor, before retiring in the night editorial department.

In his final piece for Times of Malta he wrote: "I need no paper weight to retain memories of my career. They remain within".

The last words written by Testa on Wednesday night: "I know".

His daughter Roberta recalled his last days. Known for his stubbornness, he only accepted to go to hospital when the pain became too much to bear, preferring to continue living in his Gwardamangia home.

Just before he passed away on Wednesday night, he left his daughter a shakily written message with a marker on a mug she had given him which he left by his bedside. The cryptic message read: "I know".

In better days, Testa would spend summers camping on Comino, or, in more recent years, on his boat near the island.

Tributes have been pouring for Testa.

"Michael was a walking encyclopedia who helped induct two generations of journalists. He taught many of us the importance of showing respect towards our subjects while emphasising the need to grow a thick skin to survive the industry," said Herman Grech, editor-in-chief of Times of Malta.

Former editor Ray Bugeja said: "Although life did not treat him kindly, Mike never threw in the towel and neither did he declare war on the world. Professionally, he was always there to help his colleagues and his amiable character allowed him to deal with all sorts of people even when tensions ran very high.

Testa was a keen boatman.

"I was at Il-Ħajja at the time and we worked on the disappearance of Nardu Debono. We had heard the man had just been arrested and when the body was found, Mike suggested we hang about near the morgue at St Luke's Hospital to see if we can pick up any other information. That, in fact, led us to the man's family and information which at the time caused quite a stir."

Former news editor Ariadne Massa described Testa as a jovial, chain-smoking, journalist with a nose for crime stories and a contact list of sources that gave a lifeline to colleagues when all other avenues to get the story were closed.

"He was our historical reference and we often fondly called him il-Pa. He was happiest escaping to Comino in his boat and coming back recounting stories of his Robinson Crusoe life… complete with the time when rats were having a party on his tent. He was a loyal man with a disarming smile that would put even the most difficult interviewee at ease."

Testa had two children - Roberta and Jamie - and three grandsons, Kyle, Lyon and Jake.

Testa with his children Roberta and Jamie.