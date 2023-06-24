Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish leaders of a military rebellion that plunged Russia into confusion on Saturday, saying the Wagner Group uprising was a “stab in the back of our country and our people.”

In a five-minute televised address on Saturday morning, Putin said he had given the “necessary instructions” to stop the uprising and confirmed that an “anti-terrorist operation” was in place in the country’s capital, Moscow.

Putin appeared on TV hours after the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said he and his troops were going after Russia’s military leadership.

In a video published on Saturday morning, Prigozhin said Wagner had taken over the key strategic city of Rostov and was now “heading to Moscow”.

Putin appeared to acknowledge some of that, saying in his address that ” Rostov’s military and civilian functions had “essentially been blocked.”

"As the president and commander-in-chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country," Putin said. "Those who organized and prepared the military uprising, who took arms against their comrades, have betrayed Russia and will pay for it."

Putin vowed “harsh” retribution for those behind the uprising, though he avoided citing Prigozhin by name.

"What we have been faced with is exactly betrayal. Extravagant ambitions and personal interests led to treason," Putin said, referring to the Wagner leader – a tycoon and longtime ally of Putin’s who has become increasingly outspoken and critical of the country’s military decisions in Ukraine in recent months.

“Everyone who consciously chose the path of treason and planned the armed uprising has embraced blackmail and terrorist methods. They will be inevitably punished before the law and our people,” Putin said.

The Russian president sought to make a distinction between Prigozhin and Wagner soldiers, describing the latter as heroes who had died in Ukraine.

“To those who are being pulled into the crime, I’m asking to not make this crucial, tragic, unrepeatable mistake. Do the one right choice - stop participating in criminal actions,” he said.

In his address, Putin implied Russia’s enemies were seeking to “undermine us from within” and divide the country.

He compared the situation to 1917 – the year of the Russian Revolution, which began following major military losses in World War I.

“Russians were killing Russians, brothers killing brothers,” Putin said of that period. “But the beneficiaries were various political chevaliers of fortune and foreign powers who divided the country and tore it into parts. We will not let this happen.

“As president of Russia and the commander in chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country,” he said.