A councillor in a village in western Ukraine threw grenades onto the floor during a council meeting on Friday morning, injuring 26 people and sparking chaos.

The incident happened around 90 minutes into a meeting of the Kerestsky village council, media outlets reported.

The meeting was being livestreamed on Facebook and video of the attack quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Video: News.Pn

According to Ukrainian police, 26 people were injured, six of them seriously, in the incident. Among them is the man who threw the grenades.

Video of the incident showed the man entering the council meeting and standing by a door. He then reaches into his pockets and tosses three grenades into the middle of the room.

They explode, enveloping the room in smoke as people scream and scramble for safety.

Police have yet to comment about the assailant or his motives, but Ukrainian media named him as Serhii Batryn and reported that he had a long-standing grievance with the council concerning a war-time pay rise for the council’s leader.

Batryn had stormed out of the meeting earlier and then returned later when he detonated the grenades, Ukrainian media reported.

Times of Malta is not publishing the full video.