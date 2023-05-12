A man has been filmed while seated on a mattress in the open boot of a moving car, to the amusement of social media users and alarm of road safety advocates.

The video was initially shared on the Facebook page Expats Malta along with the anonymous uploader's comment that highlighted the vehicle's number plate. As of 10.30am on Friday, the video was no longer publicly available on the group.

Although the car involved featured a Bolt logo, the ride-hailing firm told Times of Malta that whoever was at the wheel was not working for the company when the footage was shot.

Footage: Expats Malta

"Bolt takes such allegations very seriously and tolerates no such behaviour by the drivers," a company spokesperson said.

"After a thorough investigation, we discovered that the vehicle was not actively used on the Bolt platform during the time of that footage. It is possible that the video was taken during a driver’s personal time or perhaps with another ride-hailing platform."

Social media users were quick to point out that if the person who shot the video was at the wheel, they were a bigger danger to fellow road users than the person riding in the open car boot.