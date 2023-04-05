Pianist and conductor Wayne Marshall will channel George Gershwin and J.S. Bach and interact with audience members when he performs together with his two children on April 13.

Marshall and his children Martina and James will improvise Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and J.S. Bach’s Toccata and Fugue BWV565 at the concert, to be held at St Andrew’s Scots Church in Valletta at 8pm.

He will also improvise on themes requested by audience members.

The event is being held to mark 10 years since the creation of Blue Door Education, which operates out of the church.

Blue Door provides free literacy, language and life skill classes, both in person and online, for migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Education enables upward social mobility, and each additional skill can mean higher income, leading to better access to nutritious food, sanitation, healthcare and accommodation.

In the last 12 months, many Ukrainians have become service users.

Marshall’s concert is sponsored by APS Bank, Christine X Art, D'Amato Fine Tunes, Definiti(ve)ly Good Guide, Frank Salt Real Estate, Malta Sailing Experiences, Sourdough Hub, St. Andrew's Scots Church and UNHCR Malta.

Tickets cost €30 and can be purchased online, with all proceeds going towards Blue Door Education. Marshall is not charging a fee for his performance.