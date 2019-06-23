25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, June 25, 1994

Strong support for Trade Fair Corporation

Agreement between Naxxar local council and the Trade Fairs Corporation appeared possible yesterday, following contacts through a mediator. The council, led by leading hotelier Anġlu Xuereb, who is its mayor, has called on the corporation to pay it Lm40,000 annually.

The Naxxar council says residents have been suffering from inconveniences as a result of the trade fair for years. It had unsuccessfully called for compensation and tried to persuade the corporation to give something back to residents by sponsoring a project near the fair grounds.

The corporation said on being asked yesterday that several contacts through a mediator had been made and “it is likely that an agreement will be reached”.

Trade Fair opens today

The 37th International Fair of Malta opens this evening and employees of the 233 exhibitors were yesterday busy putting up stands, with quite a few obviously still needing more than touching up.

One employee remarked: “It is very hot and we lose a lot of energy trying to achieve the best results. But in the end, after listening to the customers’ praise and positive comments, the sacrifice will have been worth it.”

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, June 25, 1969

16 new members for Mnarja Band

The Mnarja Band of Nadur, Gozo, is to be strengthened by 16 new bandsmen for the coming festivities. The Band was formed just a year ago.

The new bandsmen are M. Portelli, J. Muscat, Alf Muscat, M. Cassar, P. Portelli, E. Muscat, P. P. Muscat, P. P. Mejlak, Ant Camilleri, Coronato Portelli, C. Buttigieg, Kenneth Grech, Mro A. Bonnici, bandmaster, George Bonnici, C. Azzopardi, P. P. Xuereb and C. Portelli.

They will join the band in festivities in honour of St Peter and St Paul when the band will play a selection of new band marches.

Plans for high fashion boutique

Signora Vittoria di Tullio, wife of a well-known Italian aviator and journalist, is planning to set up a high-class ladies’ boutique in Malta and if her plans materialise, the establishment will be opened next year.

Sigra. di Tullio, an experienced model, said at the Hotel Preluna yesterday that though fashions in Malta are “gracious and beautiful” there is room for improvement.