Updated: 4.30pm

A Filippina woman has been taken to hospital in serious condition after being found unconscious in the sea off Sliema in a rescue operation.

She was among four foreign women caught out in the rough waters.

They were standing on some rocks in front of Surfside restaurant when they were dragged out by a big wave as the sea turned quite rough, witnesses said.

Police sirens flooded Exiles Bay, as members of the Civil Protection Unit, police force and Armed Forces of Malta rushed to the scene and mounted a rescue effort.

Three of the women were found to have come ashore but another was missing, a police spokesperson said.

She was recovered unconscious and taken to St Julians by rescue boat, from where she was rushed to hospital.

A police spokesperson described her condition as serious.

A witness said he saw her being dashed against the rocks by a big wave, which pulled her out to sea. She was then seen floating in the water for several minutes face down.

The other three are said to have suffered slight injuries and received medical attention before being taken to hospital as well.