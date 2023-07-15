Swimming in Xemxija Bay has been declared safe again, one week after a sewage outflow led to health inspectors closing the bay to bathers.

In a statement on Saturday, the Environmental Health Directorate said that repeated samples of seawater taken at the bay indicate that it is once again fit for bathing.

The directorate therefore lifted a health warning it had issued for the site on July 8.

It had issued that warning after a technical fault in Water Services Corporation pumps led to sewage flooding Xemxija streets and seeping into the sea.

Photo: Environmental Health DirectoratePhoto: Environmental Health Directorate

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.