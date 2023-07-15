Swimming in Xemxija Bay has been declared safe again, one week after a sewage outflow led to health inspectors closing the bay to bathers.

In a statement on Saturday, the Environmental Health Directorate said that repeated samples of seawater taken at the bay indicate that it is once again fit for bathing.

The directorate therefore lifted a health warning it had issued for the site on July 8.

It had issued that warning after a technical fault in Water Services Corporation pumps led to sewage flooding Xemxija streets and seeping into the sea.