Mosta Council has applied for planning permission to erect a 15-metre obelisk at Mosta Square, in front of the rotunda church.

The structure will be four metres wide at its base.

The application was submitted in August and is now in the Planning Authority's vetting stage.

Former mayor Chris Grech is listed as the responsible architect.

Mosta's rotunda church was built in the mid 19th century on designs inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, which also has an obelisk in front of it.

The old Mosta parish church, designed by Tommaso Dingli (1591-1666) had a Dejma Cross memorial in front of it.

The architect of the rotunda, Giorgio Grognet de Vassé, had planned an obelisk in the middle of a large church parvis, but the plans were later scaled back and the obelisk was never built.