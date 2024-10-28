Malta’s labour market has experienced a significant rise in the number of foreign workers, who now account for 28.1 per cent of the total population, according to the latest Misco Salaries and Benefits Report for 2024/2025.

According to the report, this trend is particularly evident in sectors such as construction, healthcare, and hospitality, where the demand for skilled labour has outpaced local supply.

The influx of foreign talent highlights the growing need for expertise across various industries, with employers increasingly relying on non-Maltese workers to fill critical roles.

This shift comes amidst challenges related to skills shortages and evolving workforce demands, driving organizations to reassess their recruitment strategies.

“misco’s Salaries and Benefits Report paints a clear picture of the ongoing evolution of Malta’s labour market,” said Lawrence Zammit, Founding Partner and a Director of misco.

“As companies face challenges related to compensation, recruitment, and employee retention, integrating advanced HR practices alongside compensation structures will be crucial for businesses looking to thrive in a competitive environment,” he added.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times