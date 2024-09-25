About 35,000 students and 8,200 educators will be returning to state schools as the new scholastic year starts on Wednesday.

The figures were given in an official statement which said Prime Minister Robert Abela toured the San Ġwann primary school yesterday as the final preparations were being made.

Educators, he was quoted as saying, are a crucial part of the children’s future, hence, the country’s strong investment in teachers. He recalled that, this October, educators will see increases in their salary thanks to the “best” agreement ever signed a few months ago.

In a statement signed by education shadow minister Justin Schembri, the Nationalist Party said that, for children to progress and achieve their goals, schools, teachers and educators required not just support and encouragement but also the tools to succeed.

It said policies that support equal and fair education, helping children and young people develop themselves throughout their learning journey must continue to be shaped.

“For the PN, the focus should be on preventive, inclusive, creative and digital education,” the statement said.