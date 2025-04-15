Works on the laying of 6.5km of cables to strengthen the power supply in Ħamrun, Sta Venera and Msida will be completed by the summer in a €2.5 million investment.

The Energy Ministry said the works are being carried out by Enemalta in collaboration with Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta.

"The project will provide stronger connectivity between the distribution centre in Mrieħel and various substations in Ħamrun, Santa Venera, and Msida," the ministry said.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who visited the works, said this was part of the government’s commitment to enhance the resilience and flexibility of the electricity network across Malta and Gozo.

Enemalta CEO Ryan Fava said the works included two new 11 kV connections between the distribution centre in Mrieħel and substations in the heart of Ħamrun and Msida.