The Victim Support Agency, which opened its doors three years ago, has provided emotional and legal support to 9,000 people.

The figure was announced in a press release on Monday, following an informal discussion held with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and people who used the Victims Support Agency.

The agency provides free of charge legal guidance and emotional support to victims of crime. It provides information and follow-up about the victim cases and guidance about what to expect in court. The agency also raises awareness and advocates for victims’ rights to encourage other victims to report and seek support.

Among the people who were present for the discussion were domestic violence victims. The press release went into detail about what happens if a domestic violence victim files a report.

As soon as the person makes a police report, the agency contacts them. Once the victim accepts help, a therapy programme is drawn up by professionals, who would also accompany the person to testify in court.

Camilleri reiterated the government’s commitment to continue strengthening the agency’s services. He also referred to other services, such as the Gender-Based Domestic Violence Unit in Santa Luċija, the first hub where multidisciplinary services are offered to victims.

The Agency’s CEO Brian Farrugia and Head of Services of the Agency, Sylvana Gafà, were present at the meeting.