Two loggerhead turtle nests have successfully hatched in the past two days, with 93 hatchlings making their way out to sea.

The summer has been a busy one for Nature Trust volunteers, as eight nests have been found on Malta and Gozo’s beaches, the highest number ever.

According to a statement by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), 46 of 64 eggs in the fourth nest, located at Għajn Tuffieħa, had hatched on Sunday. One of the hatchlings was still in the nest and was safely guided to the sea.

On Monday, the authority announced the hatching of the fifth nest, found at Ġnejna, Mġarr. The hatching produced a total of 47 hatchlings out of 75 eggs.

In a Facebook post, Wildlife Rescue Team Malta said from the total nest, there was a 63 percent hatch rate. All fertilised eggs hatched.

ERA thanked the public and the volunteers who protect the nesting site and the hatchlings.

Last month, the first three turtle nests hatched, the first two at Golden Bay, and the third in Ramla Bay in Gozo.