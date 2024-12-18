Some 97,000 low-income families will receive the first of two additional COLA payments this weekend, Social Welfare Michael Falzon said on Wednesday.

The payments are given to people who cannot cope with inflation simply on the basis of the cost of living adjustment (COLA).

It was introduced in 2022 but was later expanded to include medium-income families whose income falls below the national equivalised median income which varies between €18,940 to €50,000 depending on family size.

The amount of the grant ranges from €100 to a maximum of €1,500 over two payments, depending on the household wage and the size of the family.

The first payment will cost the government €24 million.

Mark Musu, permanent secretary at the Social Welfare Ministry, said the extra payment was determined on the basis of income declared for tax purposes compared to 60% of the median income.