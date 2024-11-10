As we celebrate a decade of SiGMA, we look back on 10 transformative years defined by resilience, innovation, and a spirit of collaboration that has carried us to where we are today.

From our earliest beginnings as a startup, to emerging as a global leader in gaming and technology, this journey has been remarkable, and none of it would have been possible without the trust and commitment of our team, clients, and partners. Together, we’ve built a vibrant community, driven by shared goals and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

SiGMA’s evolution is a testament to the dedication of every individual who has been part of our journey. Initial ambitions as a white-label software company didn’t take off as expected, yet those setbacks became the steppingstones to our success.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a particularly daunting challenge; as an events company, we faced an uncertain future. But this adversity inspired us to pivot and reinvent, leading us to launch initiatives like Ikigai Ventures, a fund to support promising startups, our charitable arm the SiGMA Foundation, and SiGMA Play, an affiliate media program that marks our expansion into new frontiers.

From hosting our first event outside Malta in Dubai to nurturing fresh ideas and ventures, including our most recent launch – that of SiGMA South Asia, debuting in Sri Lanka next year, SiGMA has embraced change, growing stronger and more adaptable with each step.

This 10-year anniversary celebrates more than our achievements – it honours the relationships and shared memories that have shaped us. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has been part of our journey, and we look forward to the next chapter, driven by our mission to inspire, innovate, and lead in the years to come.