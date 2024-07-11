Malta's economy is constantly evolving, requiring a delicate balance between fortifying existing industries and enhancing the competitive edge for emerging ones. This ongoing transformation generates a need for not only current skills but also new ones, to meet the demands of future industries.

MCAST Gateway to Industry is committed to helping meet this demand by assisting people in achieving a level of readiness that enables them to adapt their skills and learn new knowledge.

The courses and degrees on offer by MG2i are various and include different fields such as Applied Sciences, Agriculture, Aquatics and Marine Animals. Business Management and Commerce, Creative Arts, Engineering and Transport, Community Services, IICT, and more. Courses that have MQF recognition and work recognition put a significant emphasis on a different approach to learning, especially in arts, sciences, and technologies.

Most courses incorporate practical approaches through placements, industry exposure, and hands-on supervised practice using both simulators and live case scenarios. Additionally, some courses offer a more comprehensive learning experience by including practical approaches or work placements. Specific programmes, such as degrees in engineering, even lead to warrant eligibility.

Students pursuing their education with MG2i will receive ongoing support throughout their chosen programmes. Inclusive assessment methods are employed, enabling students to demonstrate their knowledge through various types and media of assessments.

Applications for various Bachelor courses are now open, including in Electronics & Control Engineering; Business Management; Cybersecurity & Software development. The required deposit of €500 will be used against the global fee once a course commences – and if not eligible, the deposit will be refunded. Moreover, funding is also available for several courses.

Applications are welcomed at the MG2i office at MCAST Paola, Student House Level 1, or via shortcourses@mcast.edu.mt. Those interested in pursuing their education with MG2i can also attend the web information sessions related to this course.