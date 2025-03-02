A historic and memorable occasion has once again marked an important milestone for the General Workers’ Union and the thousands of workers we represent.

With the signing of the amended government lease agreement for the Workers’ Memorial Building, thanks to the Labour government, the GWU has not only secured the future of the union but it can reaffirm its commitment to Maltese workers that it will ensure their voices remain strong and protected for generations to come.

The signing ceremony at the Workers’ Memorial Building, where the GWU has officially conferred an amended emphyteutic deed by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, signals a new era of greater financial stability for the GWU, allowing the union to remain firmly focused on its mission: defending workers’ rights and advocating for social justice for the most vulnerable – a new era in which the GWU continues to be a leader in the socio-economic change of the country.

It was certainly not an achievement that came easily. It is the culmination of a long and unnecessary political and legal struggle that began in 2017 when the Nationalist Party (PN), unprovoked, attempted to weaponise a technical dispute over our headquarters’ emphyteutical deed. This led to years of litigation and political antagonism, culminating in the PN’s wilful attempt to have the union evicted from its rightful home.

However, the courts ruled against this effort, recognising that the GWU had not only acted in good faith but that it was also willing to settle any outstanding dues to the state for the use of the land.

This paved the way for a constructive solution, as the government proposed amendments to the lease agreement to better reflect modern realities. The new agreement delineates most of the building to be solely used for trade union activities but allows the GWU to sublet designated areas of its headquarters in a legally recognised manner, providing us with the financial flexibility needed to sustain our operations.

Despite this fair and reasonable approach, the PN – beholden to its past leader’s antagonism towards the GWU – still voted against the amended emphyteutical agreement in parliament. This was a disappointing but unsurprising move, one that reaffirmed the party’s hostility towards the largest trade union on the island. It raised the question: Why would a political party – one that aspires to govern – seek to undermine the nation’s largest trade union, which represents over 54,000 workers?

Irrespective of this political vindictiveness, the GWU’s future will stay with the Workers’ Memorial Building – a symbol of the union’s history and unwavering commitment to workers and Maltese society since the land was granted in 1957 by the Maltese government.

Since its foundation on October 5, 1943, the GWU has been the leading force in the fight for fair wages, job security, improved working conditions, social justice and mobility. At a time when workers had little to no protection against exploitation, the GWU became their shield and their voice. From securing better rights and collective agreements to pioneering modern laws on platform workers, equal pay for jobs of equal value and the right to disconnect, the GWU has been at the forefront of every major labour reform in Malta.

Through this building, and the officers and workers who have walked its halls, from industrial labourers to modern professionals, the GWU has remained dynamic and forward-looking. While always respecting the principles on which it was built, the union has adapted to the economic and social changes of our country, ensuring that it remains the primary defender of workers’ rights.

The signing of this deed amendment is also a victory for fairness, responsibility and good governance. By agreeing to pay €1.99 million to the state – an amount determined by an independent valuation – the GWU has once again demonstrated its commitment to transparency and accountability.

So, as we celebrate this milestone, I urge all stakeholders – including political entities – to look beyond historical grievances and recognise the value of trade unions in a healthy democracy. Workers’ rights should never be a partisan issue. Ensuring fair wages, safe working conditions and job security benefits everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

Rather than seeking to undermine organisations like the GWU, our political leaders should work with us to build a stronger, fairer labour market. This includes fostering social dialogue. And the GWU will always remain open to dialogue, cooperation and progress and ready to work hand in hand with governments and institutions to improve working conditions.

This will not change. And, just like the Workers’ Memorial Building stands firm as the home of trade unionism, the GWU will continue to be the shield and voice of workers in Malta.

Josef Bugeja is secretary general of the General Workers’ Union.