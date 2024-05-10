Food and Drink Attendants at Hilton Malta

Hilton Malta is inviting new team members to join their award-winning restaurants, bars, and banqueting teams as Food and Drink Attendants (Waiters/Waitresses). This part-time, seasonal position is based in St Julian's, Malta, within the Hospitality and Tourism sector. Opportunities are available for working various shifts, including mornings or evenings, and across different settings such as bars, conference and events, restaurants, or outdoor pool areas.

Ideal candidates:

The ideal candidates should have a genuine passion for hospitality and a natural ability to serve guests with enthusiasm. We are looking for outgoing individuals who easily interact and understand guest needs, are team players capable of working in a multinational environment, and have a proactive approach with keen attention to detail. Previous experience in food and drink service and a formal qualification from the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) or equivalent is advantageous. Fluency in English is required.

Experience needed:

Candidates will be responsible for providing excellent service in various dining settings, engaging with guests to meet their dining needs, and ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction. The role may also involve setup and breakdown of events, maintaining a clean and organized work area, and collaborating effectively with team members.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Food and Drink Attendants position at Hilton Malta through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/food-and-drink-attendants-434?ref=TOMWA

Clerk - Reconciliation & Cash Office at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc is looking for a Clerk for their Reconciliation & Cash Office in Malta. This is a full-time, entry-level position in the finance sector, responsible for ensuring that all incoming delivery trucks are updated and reconciled daily.

Ideal candidates:

The ideal candidate should have at least an Ordinary Level of Education and demonstrate strong communication skills in English. They should be detail-oriented, self-motivated, and capable of working independently in a dynamic environment. Proficiency in handling data input, reconciling financial records, and processing transactions is essential.

Experience needed:

Responsibilities include reconciling delivery trucks daily, verifying and recalculating cash sales and invoices, inputting truck and driver details, and managing records of pending issues. The role also involves liaising with customers, processing credit notes efficiently, and maintaining up-to-date bank spreadsheets.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the position of Clerk - Reconciliation & Cash Office at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/clerk-reconciliation-and-cash-office-424?ref=TOMWA

Sales and Business Development Manager for a hotel

Talent Base is seeking a Sales and Business Development Manager on behalf of a hotel located in Mellieħa, Malta. This full-time associate role within the Hospitality & Tourism sector is focused on managing and developing various distribution channels such as Online Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Local Corporates, and Group Business. The successful candidate will also assist the hotel’s Director of Sales & Marketing in developing new business initiatives and managing daily departmental operations.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates should possess professional working proficiency in both English and Maltese. They are expected to have excellent creative skills, a strong attention to detail, and the ability to manage complex projects and client relationships effectively. Prior experience in sales within the hospitality industry and a proactive approach to business development are essential.

Experience needed:

The Manager will be responsible for staying updated on industry trends, collaborating with the hotel’s Food & Beverage and other teams to develop and promote events, and ensuring all department activities align with client and business requirements. Additional responsibilities include maintaining data integrity in hotel management systems, conducting site inspections, client meetings, and managing customer service and event execution.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the position of Sales and Business Development Manager through Talent Base by using the following link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/sales-and-business-development-manager-398?ref=TOMWA

Accounts Officer at Danish Bakery Limited

Danish Bakery Limited is seeking an Accounts Officer to join their dynamic team in Żejtun, Malta. This is either a part-time role at 30 hours per week or a full-time position. The Accounts Officer will report directly to the CFO and be an integral member of a small team in this innovative and growing business, which has been a leading bakery in Malta since its establishment in 2001 under the Jesper’s brand.

Ideal candidates:

The ideal candidate should possess an A Level in Accounts and have excellent command of English with strong communication skills. They should be able to work both independently and as part of a team, with the ability to take initiative and work logically. Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and other Office applications is required. Prior experience in a similar role is desirable.

Experience needed:

The role involves preparing payroll, handling bank reconciliations, posting receipts and payments, managing cash collection, and performing accounting and bookkeeping duties, along with other general requirements that may arise.

How to apply:

Candidates interested in the role of Accounts Officer at Danish Bakery Limited can apply through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/accounts-officer-400?ref=TOMWA

Contact Centre Agent at Saint James Hospital

Saint James Hospital in Żejtun, Malta, is looking for a Contact Centre Agent to join their team. This full-time, entry-level position in the healthcare sector is perfect for someone who is the first point of contact for clients, patients, and staff over the phone, embodying professionalism, helpfulness, and positivity.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates should be fluent in both Maltese and English and possess strong interpersonal and communication skills. The role requires an individual who is adaptable, flexible, and capable of multitasking efficiently. Prioritizing tasks, managing time effectively, and maintaining professionalism under pressure are key qualities. Proficiency in Microsoft Office is essential.

Experience needed:

The Contact Centre Agent will handle incoming calls, book appointments, schedule health screenings, liaise with medical staff and insurance companies, and manage email enquiries. They will also update non-clinical patient information and handle other departmental duties as necessary.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Contact Centre Agent position at Saint James Hospital through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/contact-centre-agent-287?ref=TOMWA