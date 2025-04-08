As 11-year old Gig Baldacchino from Birkirkara looks forward to starting at the prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, UK in September, we look back at his journey and inspiration.

“Gig has been practicing the art of dance since he was three years old, learning different principles such as Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Spanish and Modern,” says his mother, Connie Baldacchino. “It hasn’t always been easy. He has been subject to been bullying and hate speech because of it but he has followed his dream regardless.”

Read the full story at Times2.

