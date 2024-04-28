ADPD on Sunday nominated four candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections and seven for the local council elections.

The party's chair Sandra Gauci told the media at the Naxxar counting hall ADPD's list of candidates was made up of a mix of new faces and the return of people who were active in politics in the past.

She said the party's candidates inspired "trust in change we so desperately need".

"We do not distribute cheques on the eve of an election, and we don’t organise extravagant and expensive activities.

"It is therefore up to the voter to venture beyond rhetoric and send a clear message that they truly want an improvement in the quality of life," she said, adding that voting on June 8 was "the right thing to do".

Voting green was the strongest message in favour of serious politics based on the common good, quality of life and a healthy economy, Gauci said.

The party's candidates for the EP are Ralph Cassar, Rachelle Deguara, Sandra Gauci and Mina Jack Tolu.

For the local council elections, ADPD's candidates are Ralph Cassar (Attard), Samuel Vella (Balzan), Mark Zerafa (Birkirkara), Melissa J Bagley (Birżebbuġa), Brian Decelis (Marsascala), Janet Walker (Pietà) and Sandra Gauci (St Paul's Bay).