Reports of domestic violence are increasing every year, with a recent crime report warning that “there is no end in sight”.

The Crime Malta Observatory report published last week revealed a seven per cent rise in domestic violence cases in 2024, reaching 2,225 compared to the previous year.

Figures tabled in parliament showed reports increasing from 1,645 in 2022 to 2,071 in 2023. Meanwhile, Eurostat figures published in November 2024 confirmed that Malta has the highest rate of reported domestic and gender-based violence in the EU.

Some argue that rising figures reflect increased reporting – a positive development – while others caution against potential over-reporting driven by malicious claims. But the fact remains: every year, more people are turning to the police’s domestic violence unit, and its hubs, reporting physical and psychological harm inflicted by those they once trusted and loved.

Research shows that the majority of victims are women, a global trend that shows no signs of slowing down. Clearly, urgent action is needed to identify and address the root causes.

The first step is gaining a clearer understanding of who is filing these reports and why. Are there identifiable patterns? How many victims drop their cases once filed? And why does this happen?

The data exists – in police reports, victim interviews, and court testimonies and rulings – but it needs to be systematically analysed.

We already know that patriarchal structures foster environments where men exert control over women. Addressing this requires comprehensive education and strict laws.

From an early age, schoolchildren must be taught the importance of respecting women, instilling in them an awareness of the devastating impact of domestic violence. Public awareness campaigns should also play a crucial role in fostering a zero-tolerance attitude toward this societal scourge. Additionally, stronger legal consequences are essential to ensure that those convicted of domestic violence face appropriately severe penalties.

We must, however, also examine interconnected issues such as financial dependence, which makes it difficult for victims to leave abusive situations.

Why are victims remaining in abusive relationships? What drives them to report? Why do so many withdraw charges? Should perpetrators be able to escape justice so easily?

A recent court case highlighted these concerns when a man was charged with assaulting his partner with a chair and forcing her into an abortion. She later dropped the charges, resulting in the case being dismissed entirely.

This is unacceptable.

The message to perpetrators must be firm and send a message of zero tolerance. Yet, the approach toward victims must be sensitive and supportive.

Recently, Alessia Cilia Portelli – the sister of femicide victim Bernice Cassar – urged the authorities to listen to the silent suffering of domestic violence victims. Bernice’s murder triggered a public inquiry, leading to much-needed reforms. But she was not the first woman killed by her estranged husband.

A decade ago, Silvana Muscat suffered the same fate, and her ex-husband remains on the run.

Both women had previously sought help – but their cries were not taken seriously.

While recent reforms address procedures after reports are filed, there is still a glaring gap: prevention.

We need to understand why reporting of domestic violence cases are increasing.

Only through urgent and comprehensive research and analysis can we give voice to unspoken pain, provide the necessary support, close legal loopholes, and – most importantly – reverse this growing trend.