An American survival thriller starring British actor Gregg Sulkin is being filmed in Malta.

The Ascent is being directed by Adam Green – his first feature in eight years – and produced by Simple House Films.

With a €4 million budget, the film is being shot across 23 days in various locations ranging from the Malta Film Studios to Miġra l-Ferħa in Dingli.

The film is about a group of friends who go abroad for a wedding but end up battling for survival above shark-infested waters.

Owen Bonnici and Johann Grech speak to crew members. Photo: DOI

Green is best known for the 2006 slasher Hatchet and horror sitcom series Holliston.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici joined Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech on a tour of the film set this week.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said roughly 90 crew members working on the productions are local. It described the production as helping to promote Malta’s international profile while also providing jobs to Maltese workers.