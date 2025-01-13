Human life is perhaps the most sacred and valuable thing on this planet and every moment should be cherished by living meaningful lives.

God Almighty states in the Holy Quran that “Human beings are a creation of God” and man was created with a purpose. He further states: “Did you then think that God had created you without purpose, and that you would not be brought back to Him?”

Human life is sacred. Islam champions the sanctity of human life and lays great emphasis on preserving the dignity of human life. To stress the enormity of taking an innocent life, the Holy Quran equates such a crime to killing the entire human race.

The Holy Quran further states that life and death are in God’s hands alone: “God gives life; and causes death, and to Him shall you (all) be brought back.”

As far as the subject of euthanasia or mercy killing is concerned, a huge bone of contention both nationally and internationally, Islam does not provide any justification for it. Euthanasia refers to the deliberate act of hastening an individual’s death to relieve them of incurable pain, suffering or poor quality of life.

Certainly, the distress of a dear one is extremely painful and, unfortunately, many people find themselves making a seemingly impossible choice in which their loved ones either continue to suffer from an incurable ailment in front of their eyes or they choose to end their suffering by euthanasia: ending their lives.

Islam is utterly against this concept because Islam values the sanctity of life above all else and doesn’t condone killing in any sense and for any reason whatsoever. In Islam, since human life is sacred, the view is that only God can give or take life and, thus, euthanasia or mercy killing is not permissible at any level or in any situation.

It is important to note, however, that Islam does not support the idea of using artificial methods to keep a patient alive who is completely unconscious or brain dead and shows no signs of real life or recovery. In such a scenario, these methods can be used for some time, however, if the patient shows no sign of recovery, then, with mutual consultation between doctors and family members, life support machines can be removed.

Naturally, when one hears of painful stories of people passing through extremely miserable situations it touches the heart. Islam does recognise this fact and the Holy Prophet Muhammad, peace be on him, said: “No fatigue, nor disease, nor sorrow, nor sadness, nor hurt, nor distress befalls a human being, even if it were the prick he receives from a thorn, but that Allah expiates some of his sins for that.”

By this it means God the merciful and the most forgiving rewards an individual that patiently endures any difficulty no matter how small through removal of their sins and purification of their souls.

Furthermore, Islam encourages us to visit the sick, share their burden and suffering and help them and their families during such difficult times. Bringing a little bit of joy and love to those suffering brings relief and comfort to the individual. Sincere prayers and the recitation of the Word of God are also highly recommended by Islam because prayers and recitation of the Word of God also release the pain and suffering of the sick.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Malta practises what Islam preaches and routinely visits rehabilitation centres and old homes as it is a part of our faith and a national duty, and it provides comfort, relief and solace to those going through difficult times.

As a principle, Islam categorically prohibits euthanasia or mercy killings. Once people are given the right to either take their own lives or that of another on account of suffering, then there will be no end to it and the sanctity of the life will become meaningless.

Laiq Ahmed Atif is president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta.