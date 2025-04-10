Obituaries

McELHATTON – Professor ANNA McElhatton, June 5, 1962-April 9, 2025. She leaves to mourn her loss her siblings Patricia, widow of Edwin Schembri, Alfred and Marisa, James and Doreen, and Denis, widower of Doris, cousins, nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, April 12, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at San Andrea Cemetery, Luqa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On April 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR, sive Sonny, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Josephine, his son Andre and his wife Sara, his son Mark and his wife Vanessa, and his grandsons Benjamin, Thomas, Nicholas and Timothy, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, April 11, at 9am, for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MESSINA MARIO aged 70, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 5, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Rosalie, his daughters Danielle and Kara and his most beloved grandson Gabriel. He also leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Charles, Joe, Gladys, Alex, Pauline, Martin and Joanna and their respective spouses, nieces and nephews, Svetlana, as well as his friends of which there were many. His family would like to thank everyone who gave him comfort and support. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12, at 8am, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. We hold the Hospice staff who looked after Mario very dear to our hearts and request that instead of flowers, contributions to Hospice Malta, St Venera, would be very much appreciated. Lord, grant Mario eternal peace.

In Memoriam

DESPOTT – GEORGE. Unfading and loving memories of my dear papà on the 62nd anniversary of his demise. Gone much too soon papà but you’re always in my heart daily. Love and miss you each passing day and forever in my prayers, till we meet again. Your daughter Tania.

MERCIECA – ROSE. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much loved and never forgotten by her daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – EVELYN. Unfading and treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 62nd anniversary of her death, today April 10. Fondly remembered by all her family. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIA EBEYER SLYTHE on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her daughters Miriam and Anna, and her grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

