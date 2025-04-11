Obituaries

ANASTASI. On April 10, at his home, JOHN, aged 74, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church surrounded by great love, hope and faith. He will be dearly remembered and missed by his wife Alda, née Galdes, his sisters Rita Anastasi and Jessie Debattista and her family, other relatives, nephews and numerous friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, April 12, at 9.30am, at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest.

MAGRIN. It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of their beloved VIVIEN. She leaves behind her loving husband Alfred, her sons Stephan and his wife Maria, and Nikolai. She is also mourned by her cherished grandchildren Emma and Abby and their partners, her devoted personal caregiver Gina, as well as extended family and friends. A celebration of Vivien’s life will be held tomorrow, Saturday, April 12, at 9.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by private interment. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the Hospice staff for their exceptional care.

McELHATTON – Professor ANNA McElhatton, June 5, 1962-April 9, 2025. She leaves to mourn her loss her siblings Patricia, widow of Edwin Schembri, Alfred and Marisa, James and Doreen, and Denis, widower of Doris, cousins, nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 12, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at San Andrea Cemetery, Luqa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MESSINA MARIO aged 70, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 5, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Rosalie, his daughters Danielle and Kara and his most beloved grandson Gabriel. He also leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Charles, Joe, Gladys, Alex, Pauline, Martin and Joanna and their respective spouses, nieces and nephews, Svetlana, as well as his friends of which there were many. His family would like to thank everyone who gave him comfort and support. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12, at 8am, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. We hold the Hospice staff who looked after Mario very dear to our hearts and request that instead of flowers, contributions to Hospice Malta, St Venera, would be very much appreciated. Lord, grant Mario eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ABELA – VIVIENNE. Today the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by all the family. Rest in peace.

ATTARD – JOSEPH (Dr Peppino). In loving, treasured memory of a very dear father, brother and uncle on the 16th anniversary of his passing. Always missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace. John, Paul, Simone, Raphael and their respective families.

AXISA – JOHN. In loving memory of our dear father on the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, Maryanne, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR on the 28th anniversary of his death. Fondly loved and cherished by his sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer and Catherine and their families.

BARTOLO. In loving memory of LEO, today the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmeline, his daughters Gretel and Glenda, his son-in-law Nissim, his grandsons Zach and Noah, his brothers Roger and Clive, and their spouses, relatives and friends. “Say not in grief that he is no more but say in thankfulness that he was.” – Hebrew proverb

BONNICI – EVELYN. On the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers Maryrose Grech.

WRIGHT – ROBIN. Missing you and loving you for 36 years. Now Angele is beside you. God bless you both. Madeleine, Nick and family.

In loving memory of JOSEPH SOLER today being the 13th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Time and years slip gently by; Yet love and memories never die. So sadly missed yet so close to our hearts. Marceline and Joseph, Marie, widow of his son Denis, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

