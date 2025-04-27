Obituaries

ALLMAN. On April 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA, of Senglea and residing in Birkirkara, aged 94, widow of Henry, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nieces Josephine Vella and Marthese Vella among all other nephews and nieces, her sister Paula Asphar and her family in the US, her brother Lino Scicluna and his family in the UK, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, May 1, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. MARY, of Marsa, passed away peacefully comforted by the blessed sacraments on April 26, aged 88. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Edward (Consul and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Malta in Tunisia) and his wife Charlene and Antoinette and her husband Mario, her grandchildren Sharlon, Sarah and her husband Warren, Shania, Andria and Zack, her great-grandchildren Bradley, Zane and Zoella, her family and her husband’s family, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 29 at 8am for St Francis church in Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

Charles Galea

GALEA. CHARLES, 78, passed away peacefully on April 25 at home. Husband of Antoinette, née Anastasi, father of Karelle and her husband Brian Vella, and Charles Jr and his wife Sharon. Proud grandfather to Dean, Kyle, Mikael and Alexander. Charles loved flowers but he would surely prefer donations to Hospice who were so very helpful during his illness. Funeral mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, April 28, at 9am, at the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, followed by burial at Żejtun cemetery.

GALEA. On April 24, at Dar Pax et Bonum, Mosta, MARY, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Teresina, wife of Joseph Blackman, nephews, nieces, relatives in Malta and Australia, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 28, for Santa Marija Assunta Basilica, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to extend their gratitude to her niece, Gracienne Blackman, and her carers at Pax et Bonum for their dedication throughout the latter years of her life.

PACE. On April 21, VINCENT, of Marsa, residing in Mosta, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his son Fr Darren, parish priest of Our Lady of Mt Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, his daughter Charmaine and her husband Owen, his grandson Harry, his brothers, his in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, May 1, at 3pm for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Michael Hospice, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the staff of St Joseph Ward 4, St Vincent de Paul residence.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. On April 26, Gaby née Randon, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 surrounded by her loving family and dedicated carer Marivic. A woman full of love and joy, she touched the hearts of all who knew her, with her warmth, kindness and vibrant spirit. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving daughters Gabriella and Monique, her sons-in-law Christian and John, her darling grandchildren Nicholas, Ġulja, Carla and Andreas, Pascal, Pippa, her sister-in-law Rosemary, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave St James Hospital, Sliema, on Tuesday, April 29, for the Jesus of Nazareth parish church Sliema, where mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund will be greatly appreciated. The family invites all those lives she brightened to join them in prayer and remembrance. Lord, grant her eternal rest and let perpetual light shine upon her. The family would like to express their gratitude to her carers Marivic and Joanne.

PUGLISEVICH. On April 13, in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, AGOSTINO LINO, of Msida, widower of Fortunata, née Azzopardi. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Frank and Mario, his daughter Doris, their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lino was frequently seen at Salina and Buskett as he was a very passionate hunter, and was employed as a driver by the Malta Drydocks for 20-plus years before emigrating to Canada in December of 1973. Lino continued with his driving profession after emigrating.

SCICLUNA. On April 23, ENRICA, known as Hettie, née Filletti, widow of Wilfred Scicluna and Joseph Aquilina, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, at 92 years, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Corinne and Roger, Henri and Leonida and Bernard and Alison; her grandchildren Giselle, Milene and Chris Mifsud; Deborah and Bernard Formosa, Kurt and Sue Scicluna; Dr Nick Scicluna, Dr Tina and Dott. Giuseppe Patti, Dr Andrew and Rebecca Scicluna, Dr James Scicluna; her great-grandchildren Tamsin and Thomas, Michael and Matthew and Sophie; her sister Marion LaRosa and her niece Joanna; Fr Vittorio, Dr Pierre and Ruth, Maronna, and Ivan and Lara Filletti, children of her late brother Victor; other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, Naxxar, on Tuesday, April 29, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the carers and staff at Golden Care home, Naxxar for their professional and loving care, service and dedication.

SULTANA. On April 26, DOMINIC, aged 94, of Xaghra, Gozo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his wife Rita, his children Alec and his wife Brigitte, Patrick, Adrian and Edward, his grandchildren Matthew, Sarah and Francesca, his in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, April 30, at 1pm for Xaghra parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Arka Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TANTI. On April 23, ALICE, née Gauci, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Oswald, her children Sue and her husband Chris Bartolo, Pat and her partner Leslie Bonnici, Ian and his wife Anastasia, Roberta and her husband Konrad Spiteri Staines, her beloved grandchildren Steffi and her husband Carl Borg Bartolo, Michelle and her partner Roberto Lagana, Zoe, Andy, Abbie, Sofia, Lizzie and Alice, and great-grandchildren Timmy, Bettina, Charlotte and Emma, her brothers, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held tomorrow, Monday, April 28, at 8.30am, at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat. Cremation will take place at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AVALLONE. In loving memory of MARYANNE (ex-Air Malta Purser), on the 13th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, her mother Emanuela, Ferdinand, her sister Jennifer and family.

AVALLONE. In ever loving and unfading memory of MARYANNE, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her partner Ferdinand k/a Fernie, her mother Emanuela, her sister Jennifer, her husband and nieces Kylie and Thea.

BRINCAU. In loving memory of CHARLES on the 54th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Mary Rose and family.

DACOUTROS – ANTHONY. In loving memory, on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Grace, Johanna, Lydia and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO – Countess MARIE THERESE DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO. Loving memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 11th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons and their spouses Henry and Madeleine, Paul and Maria Victoria, her daughter Marie Concetta and her grandsons Malcom and Francesco.

RANIOLO – ITALO. In loving memory of our cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather. 14 years since you passed, but you’re forever in our hearts. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal. May you rest in eternal peace. Love, your children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass being said today at 11.30am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

SANT – JOSEPH of Santa Luċija. On the ninth anniversary of his demise, lovingly remembered by his brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TESTA – THERESA. In loving memory, on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Godfrey, her daughters, sons and their spouses, her grandchildren, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. All Masses celebrated today, Sunday, April 27, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of her soul. A prayer is solicited.

VASSALLO – JOHN MARY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – GLORIA, née Borg Olivier. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Joseph, her sons Peter and his wife Miriam, Kenneth and his wife Veronica, her grandchildren Timothy, Benji and Bettina, her nephew Simon and her niece Suzanne and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – ALFRED (Fritz), 24.3.1913-27.4.1991. So loving, so loved, so missed, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Michael, Tony, Joanna and all his loved ones. “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying, nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4.

ZAMMIT TABONA – LINA. Treasured memories of a very dear aunt on the anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts. Janika, David and family. May she rest in peace.

In loving memory of BERNARDETTE SCHEMBRI, née AGIUS, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the first anniversary, 28.4.2024, of her demise. Deeply missed by Noel and Josette Schembri, Janice and Aaron Scicluna, her grandchildren Fr Karl-Andrew Schembri, Kristina-Ann and Andrea, Jean-Paul and Julian, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dad SAVIOUR AGIUS on the seventh anniversary of his death, April 23, 2018. Always on our mind and forever in our heart. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In loving memory of SABINA PACE (1971-2017). April 28, being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten, forever in our minds and hearts. Fondly remembered and very deeply missed by her mother Irene, husband Jonathan, her daughters Maxine and Ella, her sisters, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Tanya Mizzi, wife of Perit JOSEPH MIZZI would like to thank all those who offered their condolences, sent flowers, attended his funeral Mass and offered Masses. She would like to extend her gratitude to everyone who shared their memories of Joe, either in person or via social media. They were all appreciated. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. May Joe be remembered in your prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

