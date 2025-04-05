In Memoriam

ASCIAK – RALPH. In ever loving memory, today the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Remembered always by his wife Vanessa, his son Michael and Nicola. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of LINA, today the 20th anniversary of her death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Caroline, Paula, Jeremy, Michaela and Ally.

GULIA – JOHN. Cherished memories of my beloved husband on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever loved and missed by Vivienne.

RANDON – MARLENE. In treasured memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Your loved ones.

RANDON. In loving memory of MARLENE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and rest. A mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

ZAMMIT MAEMPEL. In loving memory of EILEEN, née Fiorini, wife of George Zammit Maempel, on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children and their families. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle RALPH ASCIAK on the eighth anniversary of his demise. So loved and sadly missed by Gordon, Rozanne, Mark and their respective families. Kindly remember Ralph and our late parents Marion and Wilfrid in your prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest