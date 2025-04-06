In Memoriam

AGUIS FERRANTE – ANNE. Remembering our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Susan and Joseph, Timothy and Charmaine.

CALLEJA – CAROL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Gina, his children Nicole and Sacha and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Treasured memories of PASQUALE, being the 37th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

CASHA – CARMEN. Today marks the 10th year since you left us, yet not a day goes by without thoughts of you filling our hearts. Though we miss you deeply, we are grateful for the moments we shared and cherish the beautiful memories we made together. Your legacy of warmth, kindness, and love remains a guiding light in our lives. Your spirit will always live within us. Forever loved and remembered by Louis, Claire, and Corinne.

DEBONO. In loving memory of our beloved SALVINO on the second anniversary of his demise. So deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his children Mario, Nathalie, Silvio and Elizabeth, their spouses and his grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

DEDOMENICO – VICTORIA, née Beacom. In ever loving memory of Vikki on the first anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her beloved sons Simon, Jonathan and his wife Charlene, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be held on Friday, April 11, at 7pm, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Always with us in our thoughts and prayers.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of MARY, née Montanaro Gauci, on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son George, her daughter Joyce, her grandchildren and other relatives. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of GEOFFREY on the ninth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts of his children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George and Marco, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Today’s 11am Mass at Christ the King parish church, Paola, is being offered for the repose of his soul and that of our mother Maria. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of RENO on the 10th anniversary of his demise on April 8. Deeply missed by his wife Emily, his children Lidwina, Etienne and Andrè, their spouses, his nine grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our heart.

TOLEDO – Chev. Dr RICHARD TOLEDO. Today the 47th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Marian.

GODWIN SAID on the 26th anniversary since his passing away. In loving memory of a dearest father. Deeply missed. Daniela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our mother SHEILA SCOTTO, née ABELA on the seventh anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always remembered and missed every day by her sons Mark-Anthony and his wife Ke, Stefan and his wife Lucia, her daughter Valerie, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of EMMANUEL MICALLEF today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and affection by his children Charles and wife Connie, Frida, widow of his son Tony, Mary Anne, Pauline and her husband Joe, Simon and his wife Doris, Josette and her husband Martin, his 10 grandchildren and six great-granchildren, other relatives and friends. Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, Loving you always, forgetting you never. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Phyllis Ciappara, Gabrielle, Ian, Nicholas, Michael and Kirsty would like to thank all family and friends who not only attended the funeral service but also sent so many kind messages of condolences, flowers and donations to Caritas. It was all extremely appreciated by all of us. The celebration of life of our dear JOE CIAPPARA at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, was a fitting tribute to him and his life. We sincerely thank Fr Joe Cilia who celebrated Mass and for his warm and touching homily so deeply personal and so reflective of him. Special thank you to Miran Sapiano for guiding all the family through the preparations and organisation of the funeral arrangements. A heartfelt appreciation to the very talented harpist Jacob Portelli and his string quartet for truly making this moment a very special one for all of us as we thank God for receiving Joe within the Kingdom of eternal rest. He shall always remain in our thoughts and prayers – please keep him in yours. Rest in peace - Joe Ciappara 1933-2025.

