Obituaries

PORTELLI. On April 5, MARY ROSE, née Cassar Naudi, widow of Aldo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Adrian and his wife Margaret, Marie Louise and her husband Aldo Muscat, Astrid and her husband Karl Cachia and Christopher Sandstrom and his wife Cecilia, her precious grandchildren Sarah, Andre, Nikki, Mark, Edward, Francesca, Adriana, Philip, Matilda and Isabelle and their respective partners and spouses, her treasured great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence today, Wednesday, April 9, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MESSINA MARIO aged 70, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 5, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Rosalie, his daughters Danielle and Kara and his most beloved grandson Gabriel. He also leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Charles, Joe, Gladys, Alex, Pauline, Martin and Joanna and their respective spouses, nieces and nephews, Svetlana, as well as his friends of which there were many. His family would like to thank everyone who gave him comfort and support. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12, at 8am, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. We hold the Hospice staff who looked after Mario very dear to our hearts and request that instead of flowers, contributions to Hospice Malta, St Venera, would be very much appreciated. Lord, grant Mario eternal peace.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of LOUIS, today the fourth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his son Keith, his daughter Elaine, her husband Kyle and their son Logan, relatives and friends. Never forgotten. Rest in peace.

BORG – ANTHONY PAUL. On the 13th anniversary of his demise. We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain. Daily missed by Antoinette, Geraldine, Joanna, David and Melanie, grand­daughters Zoe and Cora, his sisters, other relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

RANSLEY – LAURA. In loving memory of my beloved wife, today, April 9, the ninth anniversary of her demise. Very much missed and always remembered by her husband and family. Forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts and prayers.

SANSONE. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. His wife, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your daily prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The 9.30am Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for his soul.

