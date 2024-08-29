Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. On August 27, PAUL, founder of Paul & Rocco (Marsa) and (GŻira) Ltd, aged 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his dedicated wife and his four daughters. He will continue to protect his wife Mary, his daughters Simone and her husband Charles, Paula and her partner Filippo, Graziella, Carmelina and her husband Ramon, his precious grandchildren Brandon Paul and his girlfriend May, Ethan, Amy, Krysta, Daniel, Giulia and Mattia, his sister Sr Atanasia, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate Paul’s meaningful life and to give thanks for the countless blessings, for his dedication and devotion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 8.30am, at St Francis of Assisi parish church, Qawra. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the management, nurses and carers of Level 1, at The Imperial, Sliema, for their dedication and love shown towards Paul.

CALLEJA. On August 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 87, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria, née Mercieca, his children Graziella, wife of Malcolm, Fr Carlo, Krista, wife of Bruno, his siblings Carmelina, Sr Antonietta OCD, Elio and his wife Doreen, Sr Liduina OP, Sr Alfreda OP, Eugenio and Guido, his sister-in-law Tanya, his nephew Mauro and his wife Tiziana, his grandchildren Francesca, Federica, Franco and Paulo, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Friday, August 30 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On August 19, in Rome, MARIA ANNA, aged 86, passed peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her children. Mourning her great loss are her children Donatella, widow of Carlo Marchesiello, Andreina and her husband Jeroen Steeghs, Carlo Antonio and Manolita Catalogna, Josella Catalogna and Adrian Pace, her four grandchildren Chiara and her husband Federico Lupi, Jurian and Geraldine Baijot, Alexander and her most beloved Francesco, her great-grandchildren Dafne and Ascanio, her brothers Emanuel and Gladys Cassar, Michael and Roslyn Cassar, her youngest sister Victoria, widow of George Muscat, and her sisters-in-law Tanja, widow of her brother Joseph Cassar and Ester, widow of Ottavio Catalogna, as well as her many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Friday, August 30, at 9am, at Msida parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARDONA. In loving memory of DION, a beloved husband and father, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Madeleine and Michela.

CARDONA – DION, August 29, 2006. Remembering a cherished only son and brother, a sorrow engraved in our hearts. Rest in peace.

CARUANA CURRAN. With memories of our beautiful and loving KATE, née Gatt, first wife of Maurice (d. 2015) and mother of Simone, Paul and Louise (d. 1968), who passed in 1976. With unfading love, Simone and Paul.

GALEA – ITALA. In ever loving memory, on the 16th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by Tony, widower of her daughter Yvette, her son Valmore, her companion Doris Galdes, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

