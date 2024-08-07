Obituaries

BECK – PAUL, of Gżira, former director of Beck Graphics Limited, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 92. He leaves to mourn his loss his nieces, nephews, their spouses and their children, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, tomorrow, Thursday, August 8, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. On August 6, CARMEN, née Agius, aged 81, widow of Bonaventura, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at Casa Antonia, Balzan. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Simon and his wife Victoria, Angela and her husband Julian Kuemmel, her grandchildren Claire, Anne, Noah and Viola, her sister Frances and her husband Joseph Briffa, her brothers Joe, Pacik and his wife Tessie, Jimmy, Mario and his wife Lina, Paul and his wife Rose, Anton and his wife Rita, in-laws Giorgia, widow of Bertu, Mary and Joseph Aquilina, Carlo and Doris, Stella, widow of George Grima, Charles and Carmen, Phyllis, widow of Peppi, many nephews and nieces, family and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 8, at 8am at St Paul’s Bay parish church. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta. Special thanks to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their dedication and care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALOMONE. On August 4, IAN, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be fondly remembered by his sister Alfrida Sammut, residing in the UK, his partner Anna, cousins and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, August 9 for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WIGG. On Sunday, July 14, in Bristol, United Kingdom, MARIE, née Dimech, proprietor and director of San Remo Restaurants Ltd, widow of Edward Wigg, passed most peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved and devoted daughter Danielle Nadine and her husband Christopher, her little grandson William Andrew Edward who filled her days with endless pride and delight, her sister Margaret and her husband Alfred, her nieces Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech and her husband Mark, Dr Romina Frendo and her sons Abhishek and Rajeev, her brother-in-law Colin Parry and his daughter Caroline and her son Matthias and the rest of a very heartbroken family, as well as many friends in both Malta and the UK. A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, on Friday, August 9, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Although she has always loved flowers, donations may also be sent to Dar San Ġużepp, Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Santa Venera. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. In loving memory of a dear wife and mother on the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Peter and her children Andrew, Simon, Ninia and Michael.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA, née Diacono. 19 very long years. Missed terribly but remembered with much love and a smile by her mother Rita, siblings Veronica, Anthony, Simon, Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael, Julian and Bobby, all their spouses, numerous nephews and nieces and Giuseppa.

AZZOPARDI – ANNA. In memory of our dear friend, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered, Josette, Sandra, Christine, Ann and Madeleine.

CASSAR. In loving memory of ALFRED, a dear beloved husband and father, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Mary, his children Mario, Massimo and Nadia, and their respective spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today in Valletta, at 8am at the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked, and at St Dominic’s Basilica at 8.30am and 6.15pm.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day…

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you’re always there.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA. Treasured memories of our dearest mother ROSEMARY on the 18th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by her children Kathleen, Peter, Jennifer, David and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CUOMO. Cherished and unfading memory of our beloved CARMELO on the 50th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – RENÉ. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children, Marcel, Moyra, Ray, and Suzanne, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – GUSTAV. In cherished and loving memory, on the 61st anniversary of his passing over. Lovingly remembered by his children Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, August 11, at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Cherished memories of our beloved KATYA on the 25th anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed but always in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by her mother Monica and her brother Peter.

