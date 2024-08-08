Obituaries

CREMONA. On July 30, at her residence, Dame ELIZABETH ANNE CREMONA, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved sister and aunt. Never forgotten by all those whose lives she touched. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, August 9, at 9.30am at Balluta parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALOMONE. On August 4, IAN, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be fondly remembered by his sister Alfrida Sammut, residing in the UK, his partner Anna, cousins and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 9 for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On August 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr GEORGE SCHEMBRI, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Mary Schembri, Helen, wife of George Debattista, his brother Pio and his wife Margaret, Pauline, widow of his brother Joseph, Mary, widow of his brother Charles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 10, for St Mary’s parish church, Birkirkara (il-knisja l-qadima), where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate that instead of flowers donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to his carers and all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

SCICLUNA. On August 6, ANTHONY (Toni il-Ġinġer), of Valletta, residing in Marsa, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Jane, his sons Darren and his wife Ritienne, Warren and his wife Lynne, Vince, his precious grandchildren Adam, Leah, Emily and Jack, his siblings, in-laws, all their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, especially Jimmy and Alfred. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, August 10, at 7.30am. Mass to celebrate Anthony’s life will be said at 8am at Maria Regina parish church, Marsa, followed by burial at Sant’Andrija cemetery, Żebbuġ. The family would like to invite relatives and friends to wear a touch of white for this celebration of life. Donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation in loving memory of Anthony will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On August 6, at St James Hospital, Sliema, The Noble GLADYS ZAMMIT TABONA, née Barbaro of St George, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Tony, her children, Caroline and her husband David Bartoli, David and his wife Mikela, Ann and her husband Alberto Miceli Farrugia, her precious grandchildren Lara, Michael and Stephanie, Rachel and her husband Zac Borg, Thomas and Denise, Christina and Rinaldo, Ella and Andrei, Sarah, her great-grandchildren Edoardo, Sebastian, Charlotte and Marcus, her sister Cecilia Bellier, her nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and the staff of The Imperial, Sliema. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Friday, August 9, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – ROBERT, 27.1.1968-8.8.1984. In loving memory of our dear brother on the 40th anniversary of his sudden demise. You were gone too soon but you will always be in our hearts. We loved you with all our heart, and we always will. Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never. Lovingly remembered by his brother and sisters Godwin, Monica, Eileen and Odette, in-laws, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLEJA – MICHAEL V. In loving memory of a beloved father, so sadly missed, on his eighth anniversary. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean Paul, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

KISSAUN – MARYANN. On the first anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Sandra and Henry Attard, her sister Nadia McQueen and all the family.

KISSAUN – MARYANN, August 8, 2023-August 8, 2024. In ever loving, proud memory, and until we meet again, “may God hold you in the palm of His hand”. Nadya, Natascha and Gregor.

PARIS – Dr CECIL PARIS. In loving memory of a sorely missed and dearest father, grandfather, brother and family doctor on the seventh anniversary of his death. His children, Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye, his 13 grandchildren, his sisters Rose, Margaret and her husband Bill and his sister-in-law Marian. Requiescat in pace.

PARIS – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a much beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 12th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts and prayers. Tony, Rita, Martes and their families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

PULÈ – CARMELO, 8.8.1977. Loving memories of our dear brother who passed away 47 years ago at the young age of 13 years. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Alfred and his wife Jocelyn, Raymond, Francis and Rita. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIORTINO – JOSEPH. Remembering my dear father, today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his only daughter Maryrose. Pray for me.

STRICKLAND – CHARLES ADRIAN. On the first anniversary of his passing. With wonderful memories and much love. Jacqui, Lara, Gerald, Ella and their families.

VELLA – MARGARET. On the 10th anniversary of her demise. Much loved and missed by her husband Charles, her daughters Daniela, Fiona, Angie and their husbands James, Kevin and Franck, her grandchildren Nigel, Becky, Ben, Timmy, Damien, Kelian and great-grandchildren Sophie, Nick, Liam and Jack. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPH CARDONA (ex-Managing Director of Joscar Ltd) on the eighth anniversary of his death 1.10.1920 – 8.8.2016. Fondly remembered by his children Jeanne D’Arc, Carol and Anton and their spouses, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of Rev. ANTONIO DEBONO, Archpriest of Floriana who died in Rome on August 8, 1959, 65 years from his demise. Always remembered by his nieces Mary Busuttil, Marian Fenech and the people of Floriana.

GUIDO DE MARCO (August 12, 2010). In memory of a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Monday, August 12 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

