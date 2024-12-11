Obituary

MICALLEF. On December 10, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Mgr ALFRED MICALLEF, of Birżebbuġa, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sisters, Doris and her husband Anthony Busuttil, Joe and his wife Jessie Micallef, Maria-Augusta, Tessie, widow of Charlie Micallef, Tony and his wife Marion Micallef, his nephews and nieces Anthony, Doriette, Marthese, Godwin, Mark, Mariella, Janika, Alana, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 12, at 1.45pm, for Saint Peter in Chains parish church, Birżebbuġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – MARY. In ever loving memory of a wonderful mother, today, 22 years from her passing away. Always in our hearts and minds. Alfred, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

DACOUTROS. Treasured memories of our dear mother LYDIA on her 39th anniversary. Never forgotten by her daughters Grace, Johanna and Lydia, her in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH – VIOLET (Vollie). On the 22nd anniversary of her passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Lovingly remembered, always in prayerful thoughts. Her daughter Rosette.

PORTELLI – FRANKIE. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Josette and Joe.

