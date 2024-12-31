CACHIA. On December 29, CARMELO went to meet the Risen Lord aged 86. He will be cherished by his wife Rosa, his children Frankie, Therese and Pierre, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, January 2, at 9am at the Żejtun parish church. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Donations to Dar tal-Providenza are greatly appreciated.

FENECH. On December 28, CARMELO, ex-radio technician (Civil Aviation), widower of Angele, from Mosta residing in Balzan, aged 91, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his children Hector and his wife Patricia and Marthese and her husband Herman Cini, his grandchildren Justin and Kristina, his sisters Rosie widow of Kelinu, Agnes and her husband Charlie, his brothers Jimmy and his wife Miriam, and Michael and his wife Vicky, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 2 at 7.45am for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar il-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GUILLAUMIER. On December 24, EILEEN, widow of Jack, aged 85, passed away suddenly. Loved and remembered by her children Janet and Joe, Jeffrey and Michelle, her grandchildren Neal and Celine, Moira and Phil, Sean and Nicole, Tamara and Ben, Ryan, her great-grandchildren Jasmine, Megan, Andrew and Charlotte, surviving siblings, Terry and John, in-laws, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, January 6 at 8.45am for St Mary’s parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, where mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 30, DANIEL JOHN, from Rabat, aged 86, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmen, his son Paul, his in-laws and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 2, at 2.15pm for the church of St Dominic and the Blessed Virgin, Rabat, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Margaret Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG – SUNNY. In ever loving memory of dear dad who left this life so gracefully at the close of 2015. You continue to live on in our hearts. Peter and Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie. As always we shall raise a glass.

BUGELLI – FRANK. Remember­ing him on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Treasuring his precious memories, his wife Marlene, sons Joseph and Brian, their respective wives, grand­children, family and friends.

DEMAJO ALBANESE. Treasured and unforgettable memories of DAVID, a dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the second anniversary since he was called to the father’s house. Eternally loved and missed by his wife Carol, his son Zach and his wife Petra, his daughters Rachel and Anthea and his grandson Jack. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

PERICI – ROSEMARY. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Never a day goes by that you are not in my thoughts and my heart. Miss you so much. Victoria, Michael, Andrew and Fabrizia, Mark and Sabrina and Atticus.

RANDON. Treasured memories of our beloved ANTHONY, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Therese, son Christopher, grandson Jean Claude, his sister Mae, and relatives. Always in our prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TESTA − CONNIE. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Lara and George.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear mother THERESA (Tessie), today the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Comm. FRANCO COMODINI Treasured memories of a loving and unique husband, caring father, beloved grandfather and great-grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever missed, forever loved, forever living in the heartof his loving wife Mary, his children Alessandro, Elena, Vladimiro, their spouses, his grandchildren Riccardo and Lyane, Deliana and Bas, Alessia, Gianluca, Laura and his great-grandchildren Yuna and Duco. Your life was full of loving deeds Forever thoughtful of our needs Today and tomorrow, our whole life through We will always love and cherish you. Masses for his repose will be said todayat St Francis church, Valletta Lord, embrace him always in Your loving arms.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.