Obituary

FELICE. On November 12, at Winchester Hospice, England, Dr ANTHONY FELICE, of San Ġwann, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. Further to the earlier announcement of his death, prayers were held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Winchester, followed by cremation. The funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, on Friday, December 13, at 8.30am. A private interment of ashes in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery will follow. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG – JOE. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Deeply loved and sadly missed by Katia, Sam and Emma. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID – DAVID. In loving memory, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIRIHA. In loving memory of CARMEN, née DeMarco, who met the Risen Christ on this day, 45 years ago. Always in the prayers of her sons and daughters, grandchildren and other relatives. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

In loving memory of ANTHONY PISCOPO of Floriana on the 14th anniversary of his death December 6, 2010. Fondly remembered by his brother Paul, sisters Mary and Doris, the Bonnici family, cousins, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Holy Trinity Church

75 Rudolph Street, Sliema. Tomorrow, Saturday, December 7, Christmas fayre 10am-1pm. Monday, December 16 at 6.30pm nine lessons and carols, St Paul Coral Society, followed by mince pies and mulled wine. VO/1931.

