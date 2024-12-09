Obituaries

CILIA. On December 7, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, AMALIA, née Bonello, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Perit Ġorġ, her sons Mark and Karl, Josephine, widow of her brother Angelo, her sister Lina, her brother Charles, Pauline, widow of her brother Reno, nieces and nephews, in-laws, family, friends and colleagues. The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10, at 3.30pm, at St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and carers for their dedication and care throughout her treatment.

GALEA. On December 7, RAYMOND (Remo), passed peacefully away at the age of 94, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his daughter Karen and her husband John Bugeja, his brother Tony and sister Miriam Pace, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11 at 8am at Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. TONIO passed away peacefully at home on December 6. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Adrianne née Brockdorff, his sons Chris, Jon and Andrew and their respective partners, his sister Marita and her husband Sergio Rubei, his in-laws, nephews and nieces in Malta and Australia and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ibraġ parish church tomorrow Tuesday, December 10 at 2pm. Lord grant him eternal rest. No flowers by request. Donations to Dar tal-Providenza and Karl Vella Foundation will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all staff at Mater Dei Hospital, especially those at the Renal Unit.

AGIUS. Cherished loving memories of ANTOINE (Notary Public), a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, sadly missed by his wife, daughter and her family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 35th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

LICARI. In loving memory of RITA, née Gauci, on the second anniversary of her calling to eternal life. So deeply missed but so fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her children Paula, Edwina and Josie, her grandchildren Tara, Anna, Sebastian and Benjamin. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO – NICHOLAS. Loving memories especially on the 25th anniversary of his demise. “Gone but not forgotten, gone but ever here. No longer living in this world, but always and ever near.” With so much love. His children Josette, Hermann, Nathalie and their families. Lord Jesus, hold him in Your loving tender care.

MANGION – FRANCIS G. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. So greatly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving wife Maria, his sons and daughters Robert, Alexandra, Mary Anne, Deborah and George and their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his siblings and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of dearest Yvette Guillaumier on the first anniversary of her passing 11.09.1942 - 09.12.2023 Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her beloved family

In loving memory of my brother Charles ‘Buddy’ Piccinino on the 36th anniversary of his tragic death. Of all the special gifts in life however great or small, To have you as our Brother was the greatest gift of all. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper in your ear “We love and miss Brother and wish you were here” Rest in peace Jenny

