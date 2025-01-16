Obituaries

BELLIZZI. On January 13, TANYA, aged 78, passed into eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Mourning her deeply are her beloved sisters Cecilia Pace O’Shea, Myriam Cassar Torregiani, Dora Galea and her husband Edgar and her brother Louis and his wife Marie, her nephews and nieces, Oonagh, Julian, Jeremy and Conrad, Alison and Iain and Philippa, their spouses and partners, other relatives and many friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Thursday, January 16, at 9.30am, at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta. It was Tanya’s wish to donate her body to the University of Malta’s Anatomy Department. No flowers by request. Donations to the Poor Clares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COSTIGAN. On January 13, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, ANNA, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her most devoted sister Marie, widow of Fabio Insardà, her nieces Gabriella, Mariella-Pia Tabone and her husband Kevin Zahra, as well as other relatives and friends, especially those within the Malta Girl Guides Association to whom she was utterly committed throughout her life. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home today, Thursday, January 16, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank Sr Maggie and the sisters as well as all the staff at St Catherine’s Home for their care and dedication in looking after her so lovingly during these last years.

GIACCHINO. On January 13, PAUL, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, at the age of 89. He joins his beloved daughter Anna Marie in eternal life. He will always be loved and cherished by his brothers Charles and his wife Catherine, Charles and his wife Marian, his sons Mario and his partner Grace, John and his wife Yvette, Mark and his wife Olyana, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, along with other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the management and staff at The Vivan Care Residence, Gżira.

PACE – MALCOLM. Passed away unexpectedly on 30.12.2024. Mourned by his wife Patricia, deeply mourned by their children Suzanna, Davinia, Duncan, Shawn and Elizabeth, their spouses and partners Kurt, Logan and Vanessa, and beloved grandchildren Ema, Danny, Myles, Liam and Selina. Also mourned by his siblings and their spouses, relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 10am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May he rest in peace.

PACE. On January 15, at her residence, MARY ANNE, née Scicluna, of Siġġiewi, aged 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Lovingly remembered by her husband Nicholas, her children Philip and his wife Claudine, Marica and her husband Kris Busietta and Caroline and her husband Edward Arrigo, her beloved grandchildren Julian, Alec, Michael, Nina, Sara, Michaela and Cristina, her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives, friends and her dedicated carer Jovy Mendoza. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 16, at 2.45pm, for Siġġiewi parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI MALLIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved mother MARCELLE on the 26th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by her children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, her daughter-in-law Margaret and her sons-in-law.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured and unfading memory of our dear grandmother MARCELLE on the 26th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts, Peter, Nicholas, Martina, Michael, Justine, Simon, Michael, Louisa, Juliana, Christopher, Adrian and Felicity.

KELLY – EDWARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 52nd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughters Patricia and Aida as well as his grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel, and their families. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest STEPHEN on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

TORPIANO – WINNIE. In ever loving memory of our mother, called to eternal life one year ago today. Always remembered with love and gratitude. Her children Victor, Alex and Gabrielle, Simone and Martin Zammit, John and Suzanne; her grandchildren Charlotte, Giancarlo and Tiziana, Marie José and Fabio, Paul and Karen, and Giuliana and Sam; her great-grandson Michele. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, January 16, at 6.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VALENZIA – BRIAN. Treasured and unfading memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Patricia, his children Angelita and her husband Daryl, Roberta and her husband Brian, and his grandchildren Hannah, Liam, Sam and Lisa. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today, Thursday, January 16, at 7pm, at St Joseph Home, St Venera. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VALENZIA. Treasured memories of dearest BRIAN on the first anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by Sr. Claire, Geoffrey and Helen, Madeleine and John and his nephews.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of JOE, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts – Phyllis, Christine, Malcolm and their families.

VELLA. Cherished memories of dear JOE on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Giovanna, Theresa and John.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.