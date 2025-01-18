Obituaries

BONELLO. On January 16, at San Vincent de Paul Care Home, LEWIS, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Marcus and Miguel, their wives Christine and Annabelle, his beloved grandchildren, Jasmin, Leah, Louis, Emma and Andrew, his sisters Marlene and Angele and his brother Michael, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Saturday, January 18, at 8.30am, at St Venera parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the medical team and staff at St Vincent de Paul and to Joanne who cared for him so well until the end.

TORTELL. On January 16, DORIS, née Nicholl, aged 90, went to meet the Risen Lord after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by all her loved ones. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved caring husband of 66 years Augustus, her sons David and his wife Roberta, Brian and his partner Isabel and her most adored grandchildren Edward, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun and Isabel’s daughter Miah, her sister Frances, her in-laws Peter, Philip, Carmen, Valerie, Josephine and John, her many nephews and nieces, numerous relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, January 20 at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadevere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at both Golden Care Home and Simblija Care Home for all their care and dedication which they showed throughout her long illness. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On Thursday, January 16, YVONNE, aged 93, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her sisters May and Marjorie, her brother Edward, her in-laws Maria and Lucienne Vella, her nieces Vicky, Anne Marie, Mariuccia, Gillian, Katrine, Chantal, Stephanie, Danielle, Nicole and Marylene, her nephews John, Antoine and Sandro, their spouses and children. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Saturday, January 18, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be much appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks go to her carers, Belinda, Katie and Maria, who looked after Yvonne with constant devotion.

In Memoriam

EYNAUD. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the third anniversary of his passing, we hold our dearest Joe close in our hearts. His memory remains forever alive in our thoughts, prayers, and cherished moments. He is deeply missed by his loving wife, Carmen, née Coppini, his son Pierre and his wife Vanessa, his beloved grandson Luke, and both families who continue to honour his legacy. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GATT – ANNA, née Briffa. Loving and unfading memories on the 25th anniversary of her passing, three months after her mother, Lilian’s tragic death. Sadly missed by her sons Mark and Bobby, her brother Edward, her sister, Joanna and their families. Always in our prayers.

MUSCAT – THERESE. In loving memory of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, called to eternal life one year ago today. Sadly missed by her children Leslie and Tonia, Doris, Ben and Isabel, Louise, widow of Anthony Pace Bardon, Joe and Frances, Antoinette and Walter, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of mummy’s and daddy’s soul will be said tomorrow at 12.15pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MUSCAT – Perit TONY MUSCAT. In fondest memory of a dear brother-in-law on the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed, Robert and Maris.

PULLICINO. Fond memories of a devoted and beloved mother, THERESA, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her son, daughters, in-laws and her grandchildren.

WISMAYER – JOSEPH. On the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his family, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St Paul’s chapel, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

