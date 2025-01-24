Obituaries

MANGION. On January 22, VICTOR of Kappara, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his beloved wife Josette, née Bonello, his cherished children Sandie and her husband Andrew, Theresa and Andrew. He will also be lovingly remembered by his treasured grandchildren, Luisa and her husband Malcolm, Christina, and Jonathan. Victor’s loss is deeply felt by his sisters Lina Briffa and Doris Bonello Ghio, his sister-in-law Daphne, and his brother-in-law and long-standing business partner Philip, his nieces and nephews, with whom he shared a special bond, and his many dear friends. He was a true gentleman, known for his great sense of humour. His presence will be profoundly missed. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, at 12 noon, proceeding to St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 12.30pm. Interment will follow in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WALKER-LEIGH. We would like to announce the peaceful passing of VANYA on Monday, January 21. May the Lord bless her and keep her.

In Memoriam

DINGLI – MARIO. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his children and grandchildren on the third anniversary of his passing. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MANARA – RICHARD (Daddu). In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on January 24, 1952. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MUSCAT – Professor JOSEPH ANTHONY MUSCAT, MD, FRCS. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His children Richard, Mark, Jonathan and Sarah, their spouses/partner Suzanne, Janet, Yvette and Morgan, his grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Ingrid, Daniel, Steve, Nicholas, Lexy and her husband, Daniel, David and his wife, Kelly, and his great-grandchildren, Georgina and Amber. Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

ROSSO. In loving memory of a dear mother, JOSEPHINE, on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Alida, husband Edward, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. Loving memories and always in our prayers.

WILFRID ASCIAK In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by his children, in-laws, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 9.30am at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julians.

In loving memory of VICTORIA GRECH on the ninth anniversary of her demise, January 24, 2016 Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband Grezzju, her children Joanne and Norbert, her grandchildren Andrew, Jake, Lucas, Yana, her brother and sister, her in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.