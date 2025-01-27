OBITUARIES

BEACOM. On January 24, ANTOINETTE, née Vassallo Gatt, widow of Major Paddy Beacom, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia, Balzan, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sons Patrick and his wife Tanya, Jonathan and his wife Glorya, and Andrew, her beloved grandchildren Chloe, Rebecca, Julia, Julian and George, her surviving sisters Amy, Claudine, Marguerite, Victoria, Dolores, Salette and brother Joseph, in-laws, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, would be appreciated. A special thank you to all the Casa Antonia staff, especially in the Santa Maria Ward, for their professionalism and compassion in safeguarding our mother’s dignity over several years. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG BONELLO. On January 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, BENNY, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lilian, his son Max, his daughter Claudine and her husband John, his beloved grandchildren Luca and Christian, his sister Maria and her husband Paul, his nephew Mark and his niece Annabelle, together with their families, his brother in-law Joe, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28, at 8.45am for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. PAUL, aged 88, passed away peacefully on January 25, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his daughter Erika, George and their daughter Hannah and his son Andrew, Vanessa and their daughter Mia, his sister and brother-in-law Gertie and René Tonna-Barthet, his sister-in-law Connie, widow of his brother Alfred, his brother and sister-in-law Albert and Mariella, his nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, January 29 at 2pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CUSCHIERI – VICTOR and MARIE, 27.1.2014 and 27.1.2016. In loving memory of our dear parents on the anniversary of their demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by their children, Tonio, Margaret and Francis and all their families. Merciful Lord, grant them eternal rest. Masses for the repose of their soul will be offered today at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, and at 6.30pm at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sacro Cuor, Sliema.

GALEA – VINCENT. A dear father fondly remembered on the 55th anniversary of his demise. Josette, Angela and their families.

GRECH. Loving memories of MARIA EVANGELISTA, a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing away. Her children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH ORR – CHARLES. In loving memory, on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Grace, his children, Caroline, Karl and Marisa, their spouses, and grandchildren.

PULLICINO – MARIO. In loving memory of a dearest husband and father on the 15th anni­versary of his demise. Always remembered and loved by his wife Doris and his daughters Lisa and her husband Paul, Kristina and her husband Mirko, Gillian and her husband Karl. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of our dearest MARIO, a beloved brother and uncle, 15 years from his passing. Helen and Geoffrey, Joyce, John and Jennifer, Lydia, Josephine and all the family.

SAUNDERS – KATYA, née Formosa of Sliema. Cherished memories of a dear sister, today the sixth anniversary of her passing. Marie-Therese and husband Noel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

