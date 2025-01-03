Obituaries

AQUILINA. On January 2, INEZ of Cospicua, residing at Tarxien, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Frank of Australia, Godfrey and his wife Doris, her nieces and nephew, Maria Aurora and Anthony, Vanya, Konrad Joseph and Rik, her grandniece Nicole Marie and her grandnephew Jean Paul, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, tomorrow, Saturday, January 4, at 12.15pm for Santa Liberata church, Kalkara, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BECK. On December 28, MARION, née Darmenia, aged 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Robert, her daughters Luella and her husband Robert, Melissa, her grandchildren Siena and Florence, Chloe and her father Karl, her in-laws, their respective spouses and families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Requiem mass will be held on January 7, at 10am, at Santa Venera parish church. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

KING. On December 29, PAUL ARTHUR, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved son Paul Junior and his beloved granddaughter Rae King Spence. He will be always loved and cherished by his beloved wife Edwina, his beloved daughter Janine and her husband Tom Spence, his beloved daughter-in-law Vanessa, his beautiful granddaughters Imogen, Lucia and Noa, his brother Philip and sister Janet and their respective families, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, numerous friends from St Edward’s College and other friends from around the world. Requiem mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 10.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant Paul eternal rest.

MULVANEY. On January 2, at Balzan Convent, Sr GIOVANNA FRANCESCA (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 92, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, her relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, January 3, at 2.30pm at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of Charity, Villa Maria Santissima Annunziata, 55 Birbal Street, Balzan, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of LILIAN, née Pillow, today the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Theresa and Edward and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – JOSEPH. A dear husband fondly remembered on the eighth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever loved, forever missed. Doreen.

DARMANIN – IRENE, née West. In loving memory of a treasured and beloved mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Louise, Charles and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. In loving memory of TANO, today the 10th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Nicky and Cecily, Vanessa and Noah, Liam, Nicola and Alan.

In loving and treasured memory of a beloved and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather GEORGE CASSAR BORG on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and sadly missed by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

